Mining Socials: When Jaddu told Virat a love story; Rishabh Pant sees LSG through and Bhuvi, unfazed by Chinnaswamy’s 200+ score challenge

Rajasthan Royals are wasting no time on the flights criss-crossing the country, as their star players get chatty in the sky-lounge. LSG are warming up to captain Rishabh Pant, even putting out an unedited post clearing the air, where Sanjiv Goenka hugs Rishabh Pant after their first loss which mischief makers left out. And Bhuvi and Krunal talk about their minefield of a homeground that routinely leaks 200 scores, making life treacherous for their own bowlers.

The Sosh-Snips:

Jesal-Toral: Romantic apocalypse tale told by History Prof Jaddu to Virat

A dozen years ago, Ravindra Jadeja had told Virat Kohli about the tale of Jesal-Toral, J, a 14th century bandit who reformed under the loving influence of poetess Toral, and both were immortalized through their adjacent graves. Kohli narrated the tale, in which details slightly changed to two buildings that keep shifting closer to each other and will end in apocalypse. “I’ll take Virat to that place. It’s actually Jesal, Toral’s samadhis (tombstones) in Kutch. But Virat added masala and told the story as if it’s in Jamnagar. You guys should learn the history,” Jaddu told RR Insta. The love ballad signifies sacrifice and power of belief that turned a bandit into a saint, and local legend has it that the graves are inching close to each other every year due to their unbreakable vow. ‘When RR met RCB’, is awaited.