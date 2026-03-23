Millionaire’s route: How five youngsters battled the odds to arrive at the theatre of dreams, the IPL

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The IPL, since its inception in 2008, has always been a tournament of two halves. The established names who soak in the glamour while the quiet dreamers slip through the cracks of obscurity to find their fortune.
For some in the class of IPL 2026, the auction in Abu Dhabi proved to be a life-altering pivot. Rising from humble beginnings, these five individuals represent the grit behind the glamour – reminders that a single breakout domestic season and a bit of guidance can bridge the gap between a grandfather’s pension and a multi-crore contract.
Prashant Veer: The son of a school teacher in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer’s journey to being acquired for Rs 14.2 crore by CSK is one of perseverance. Growing up in a small town with scarce facilities, Veer often relied on his grandfather’s pension to fund his travel for trials. The shift to Saharanpur later on helped him refine his skills. His breakout performances in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where his 112 runs at a strike-rate of 169.69 and nine wickets in seven matches put him in the spotlight and has now given him a chance to learn and grow further under MS Dhoni and other stalwarts in the franchise.
Veer, but from every angle!✨#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/GjzczYLv0Z
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 12, 2026
Mangesh Yadav: Born in the small village of Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh to a truck driver, Mangesh Yadav spent his early years travelling in unreserved train compartments to participate in local matches and often slept on platforms to save money. The left-arm seamer, who was acquired by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore, came in the limelight in the MP T20 League where playing for Gwalior Cheetahs, he took 14 wickets. From a life of financial uncertainty to becoming a multi-millionaire, the 23-year-old now carries the hopes of a village that once watched him bowl with borrowed shoes.
Mangesh Yadav in MP League 2025
Innings- 6
Wickets- 14
Economy- 8 pic.twitter.com/jZxbN6OW0X
— Abhi (@85off33) March 21, 2026
Tejasvi Singh Dahiya: The Delhi wicket-keeper batter, who is coached by Gautam Gambhir’s childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, could be seen in KKR colours in IPL 2026 after he was procured for Rs 3 crore. The son of a school teacher, Dahiya’s rise was heralded by Bharadwaj, who put him through the grind that included taking away his phone and calling him over to Bhopal where, in remote training camps in forests, he focused on the mechanics of power-hitting. This period transformed his game as he dominated the Delhi Premier League 2025, smashing 29 sixes at a strike rate of 190.44 and eventually bagged the contract.
Tejasvi won the Adani Super Sixes Player of the Match award in the 18th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025! 🔥
Tejasvi Dahiya | Anmol Sharma | South Delhi Superstarz | New Delhi Tigers | Ayush Badoni | Himmat Singh #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gcIh4LN512
— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 11, 2025
Shivang Kumar: Shivang Kumar’s journey to being picked by SRH for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 is one of ultimate redemption. Growing up in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, the 23-year-old converted himself from a right-handed batter to a left-arm wrist spinner on his father’s insistence. His cricketing journey nearly ended when he was rejected in an Under-14 trial, which forced him to quit the sport for months. Inspired to return by the MS Dhoni biopic, Kumar recently played a central role in ending Karnataka’s six-match winning runs in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 5/45 in 10 overs.
SRH have found a literal gem in Shivang Kumar. An All-Rounder who’s a RHB + a left-arm chinaman! What a rare quality that is to have!
An absolute power hitter at 6/7/8 and provides you good 4 over spells! SRH… Excellent buy!#SRH #IPL2026
— Varun Velamakanti 🦅 (@CricVarunSRH) December 17, 2025
Naman Tiwari: Naman Tiwari’s cricketing journey started on the streets of Lucknow. The son of an insurance agent, he initially practiced on roads and public parks due to a lack of formal facilities.
Lucknow Super Giants new star pace bowler Naman Tiwari in DY Patil T20 Tournament:
• Matches: 5
• Overs: 19
• Wickets: 7
• Best: 4/33
• Economy: 10.84
He also took a HAT-TRICK in Semi final 🎩🔥
Keep in mind that he can bat well if needed. pic.twitter.com/Nodxdehn7u
— Rupesh Kumar (@drona_17) March 7, 2026
Tiwari’s breakthrough came when he began training under Yash Saini and after impressing in domestic age-group cricket, he starred in the 2024 U19 World Cup, taking 10 wickets. His rapid rise culminated at auction in December, where Lucknow Super Giants secured him for Rs 1 crore.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.