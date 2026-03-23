Millionaire’s route: How five youngsters battled the odds to arrive at the theatre of dreams, the IPL

From Mangesh Yadav to Prashant Veer, the IPL 2026 season will witness the rise of several overnight crorepatis. (MPLT20/Special Arrangement)

The IPL, since its inception in 2008, has always been a tournament of two halves. The established names who soak in the glamour while the quiet dreamers slip through the cracks of obscurity to find their fortune.

For some in the class of IPL 2026, the auction in Abu Dhabi proved to be a life-altering pivot. Rising from humble beginnings, these five individuals represent the grit behind the glamour – reminders that a single breakout domestic season and a bit of guidance can bridge the gap between a grandfather’s pension and a multi-crore contract.

Prashant Veer: The son of a school teacher in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer’s journey to being acquired for Rs 14.2 crore by CSK is one of perseverance. Growing up in a small town with scarce facilities, Veer often relied on his grandfather’s pension to fund his travel for trials. The shift to Saharanpur later on helped him refine his skills. His breakout performances in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where his 112 runs at a strike-rate of 169.69 and nine wickets in seven matches put him in the spotlight and has now given him a chance to learn and grow further under MS Dhoni and other stalwarts in the franchise.