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Mike Hussey has returned to the Australian men’s national team as a consultant coach, with Cricket Australia confirming on Friday that the Hall of Famer will join the squad ahead of this month’s T20I series against England.
The 51-year-old, whose long stint as Chennai Super Kings batting coach ended last month, will also provide coaching assistance during this summer’s Test series against New Zealand and has been named T20 advisor for the national side ahead of two major tournaments in 2028 — the Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Hussey has filled similar informal roles in recent summers, most notably joining the squad at training in Perth ahead of the first Test against England, India and Pakistan over the past three years. His appointment comes days after CSK opted not to replace him for IPL 2027 under new head coach Zaheer Khan, and after he was touted as a candidate to return to the England set-up following Stephen Fleming’s appointment as Test coach earlier this year.
“This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period,” Hussey said in a statement.
Head coach Andrew McDonald welcomed the appointment. “Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players. Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions and countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person.”
Hussey represented Australia in 302 internationals across all formats between 2005 and 2013, winning the 2007 ODI World Cup and being part of the 2006-07 Ashes whitewash. He also produced one of the T20 World Cup’s most memorable knocks in 2010, blasting 60 not out from 24 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan.