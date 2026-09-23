Hesson says Pakistan will put pressure on India if two rivals meet in Asian Games

Pakistan coach head coach Mike Hesson said that India are the benchmark in terms of white ball cricket and it was a challenge for Pakistan to catch up with them. Hesson also said that the Men in Green will look to put India under pressure if the two teams meet in the upcoming Asian Games.

“India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment. I think the challenge for Pakistan is to catch up with them in white-ball cricket,” Hesson said on Wednesday.

“We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play (India), we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves,” he added.