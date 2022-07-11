Middlesex announces Umesh Yadav signing

Middlesex has signed Indian seamer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 season, the English County Club announced on Monday.

This is Yadav’s maiden stint in county cricket and he will be replacing Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi who returned home to prepare for Pakistan’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Middlesex’s Head of Men’s Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, said, “It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we’ve been looking for the right player to replace him.”

👋 | WELCOME UMESH

Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of India international, @y_umesh, for the remaining @CountyChamp matches as well as the @RoyalLondonCup campaign! FULL STORY ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 11, 2022

“Yadav can make a huge difference for us for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup,” he added.

Yadav has been drafted into the squad with immediate effect following a late visa clearance and will be included in the XI for Middlesex’s clash against Worcestershire.

He has played 134 times for India in 52 Tests, 77 One Day Internationals and 7 T20Is taking 273 wickets.

Yadav has over 650 career wickets to his name across all three formats of the game and has a best international return of 6 for 88 against the West Indies in the Hyderabad Test of 2018.