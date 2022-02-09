scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Mid-pitch confusion: KL Rahul furious after run-out in 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav went on to hit a dogged 64 but the West Indies bowlers dished out an impressive show to restrict India to 237 for nine.

By: Sports Desk |
February 9, 2022 7:18:22 pm
Batting on 48, Rahul pushed the ball in the deep through the covers. The duo ran the first run fine but while coming back for the second, Rahul stuttered in the middle of the pitch for a second which eventually cost him his wicket. (Twitter)

KL Rahul was not a happy man on his return to the Indian side after a short break against West Indies in the second ODI at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium. This was due to a mid-pitch confusion with partner Suryakumar Yadav which caused Rahul to get run out.

India were reeling at 43/3 when Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were in the middle and they slowly and steadily helped India regain a footing in the match. When the duo looked like they would cement the partnership and help India muster a good total, Rahul fell.

Batting on 48, Rahul pushed the ball in the deep through the covers. The duo ran the first run fine but while coming back for the second, Rahul stuttered in the middle of the pitch for a second which eventually cost him his wicket.

Both men looked at each other before Rahul headed back to the pavilion, clearly not happy with the way the dismissal had happened.

Suryakumar Yadav went on to hit a dogged 64 but the West Indies bowlers dished out an impressive show to restrict India to 237 for nine.

The elegant Surya, who notched up his second fifty, mixed caution with aggression and hammered five fours in his 83-ball knock, on a track, where batting wasn’t easy.

However, Surya perished in the 39th over, giving an easy catch to Joseph, as Fabian Allen (1/50) got his only wicket.

Then Deepak Hooda’s 29 off 25 deliveries helped India go past the 225-run mark.

The hosts could add only 54 runs in the last 10 overs.

