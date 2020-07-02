It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had: Mickey Arthur clarifies Grant Flower’s knife incident

Pakistan’s Younis Khan, left, walks off the field as Pakistan’s cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur watches during a training session in 2016. (AP Photo) Pakistan’s Younis Khan, left, walks off the field as Pakistan’s cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur watches during a training session in 2016. (AP Photo)

After Grant Flower recently revealed that former Pakistan great Younis Khan had put a knife to his throat during his tenure as Pakistan batting coach, then head coach Mickey Arthur has joined in on the conversation.

Flower, who was in Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) payroll from 2014 to 2019, recalled an incident behind-the-scenes on the Following On Cricket Podcast on Wednesday.

It was during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 in the Brisbane Test where Younis had a disagreement with the former Zimbabwean cricketer’s batting tips, so much so, that he brought a knife to his throat.

“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him [Younis Khan] a bit of batting advice… but he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yes, it’s been interesting, but that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey,” said Flower.

After the incident came to light, Arthur has come forward to clarify the situation.

“It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand. I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did,” PakPassion’s Saj Sadiq quoted him, Arthur, as saying.

Younis had scored a golden duck in the first innings and a 65 in the second. He had ended that tour of Australia with a 175* in Sydney.

After his retirement in 2017, Younis Khan moved up the coaching ladder and got appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach earlier this year.

