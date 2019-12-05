Mickey Arthur appointed as Sri Lanka’s consultant head coach

Mickey Arthur. (Source: Reuters) Mickey Arthur. (Source: Reuters)

Mickey Arthur has been named as the new ‘consultant head coach’ of Sri Lanka’s national cricket team.

He has reportedly been given a two-year contract, with Grant Flower and David Sekar as his support staff alongside him.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Zimbabwean Flower will be Sri Lanka’s batting coach for the limited-overs format, while Sekar will be their bowling coach. Australian Shane McDermott is also set to be the team’s new fielding coach.

Arthur, who has served as South Africa and Pakistan’s national coach, will be Sri Lanka’s 11th coach in the last eight years.

“They will all be joining on two-year contracts,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva was quoted as saying.

The 51-year-old South African’s first task will be a tour of Pakistan later in December. Pakistan had sacked Arthur earlier this year after below-par performances, most notably in the World Cup in England, where they failed to make the semi-finals.

Flower was until recently head coach of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Rangers, while Saker, who has been involved with the likes of England and Australia, was bowling coach of USA.

(with PTI inputs)

