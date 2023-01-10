Mickey Arthur set to remain at Derbyshire despite offer from Pakistan

Mickey Arthur has reportedly refused an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board for the position of men’s head coach.

According to a report published by The Cricketer an informal approach was made by the PCB, but the 54-year-old politely refused.

However, Arthur could take up the role of a consultant interim.

Committing his future to Derbyshire, Arthur had said, “I’ve always said that Derbyshire is a county close to my heart since working with the likes of Eddie Barlow and Fred Swarbrook, and my first season with the Club has only made that feeling grow.

“Supporters have made me feel instantly welcome, we have a squad full of potential and I’m looking forward to developing it and challenging for silverware at the very top of county cricket.

“The way the Club is run from top to bottom has impressed me, everyone from the players to the Supervisory Board and off-field staff have bought into our project and mentality, and I’ve been backed to achieve our goals.”

Recently, after taking up the role of Derbyshire, Arthur had gone to Sri Lanka to take charge of Dambulla for the duration of the T20 competition, where he coached the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Haider Ali and Tom Abell.

Arthur is renowned as a successful coach, who has led South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the international stage.

He joined Derbyshire ahead of the 2022 season and helped them turn their form during his first campaign in charge.

He achieved a club-record nine wins in the 2022 Vitality Blast group stage.

His new contract keeps him until the end of the 2025 season.