Micheal Neser has taken a controversial catch in a clash against Sydney Sixers

Brisbane Heat fast bowler Micheal Neser’s catch to dismiss Sydney Sixers batter Jordan Silk outside the boundary ropes in the Big Bash League game at the Gabba, Brisbane has created a sensation.

The catch has become controversial as Nesser first caught the ball inside the ropes before throwing it up in the air as he stepped over. Then even as he remained outside the ropes, he jumped while catching the ball and threw it up once more, before catching it after coming into the field of play.

According to the MCC Law, 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.

According to 19.4.2 MCC Law: “The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary as in 19.5, touches the ball; a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.”

Additionally, according to Law 33.2.1: A catch will be fair only if, in every case either the ball, at any time or any fielder in contact with the ball, is not grounded beyond the boundary before the catch is completed. Note Laws 19.4 (Ball grounded beyond the boundary) and 19.5 (Fielder grounded beyond the boundary).

This is the second time a Brisbane heat player pulled off such acrobatics near the boundary line. Nesser after the game said “I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they’d changed the rules and thankfully they didn’t change the rules,”

Brisbane Heat won a nail biting contest by 15 runs in a high-scoring game. During the 19th over off the innings off the bowling of Steketee well set Jordan Silk 41(23) lofted one into the stands. However, Nesser took a stunner to turn the game in the favour of Heat.

Mathew Kuhnemann was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat with his 2-31(4) as they defended 225 runs.