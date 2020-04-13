Michael Vaughan trolls Ravindra Jadeja over his sword-wielding video

Lockdown has kept sportspersons including cricketers off the ground these days and the social media is full of their videos showcasing different indoor skills. In the latest post, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spared some time to hone his sword-wielding skills which are often showcased by him with the bat on the field. On Sunday, Jadeja posted a video of himself brandishing his sword in his lawn at Jamnagar, Gujarat and wrote, “A Sword may loose it’s shine, but would never disobey it’s master”
A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020
Few moments after Jadeja posted the video, former England skipper Michael Vaughan came up with a hilarious comment and told Jadeja that his lawn needs mowing. “Your grass needs a mow Rockstar,” he commented.
In reply to Vaughan’s comment, Jaddu acknowledged, “Yes but I don’t know how to cut it #coronaeffect.”
On April 8, Australian opener David Warner had also posted a video on Instagram where he tried his hand at the sword for a commercial shoot for SunRisers Hyderabad. Warner had asked his fans for their take on how he did as compared to Ravindra Jadeja.
“Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.
