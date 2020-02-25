Michael Vaughan to James Neesham, cricketers react to Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar

Social media is abuzz with cricketers’ reactions. Social media is abuzz with cricketers’ reactions.

Speaking at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during his two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump mispronounced many Indian names including those of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekanand.

The US president was speaking about PM Modi achievements and then went on to speak about Bollywood and cricket. “This is the country which has given greatest cricket players Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli,” he said. However, the US president pronounced the Mumbai batsman’s name to sound like ‘Soo-chin Tendul-kerr’.

Something about Donald Trump’s pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn’t a huge cricket fan pic.twitter.com/stFhq46MLx — Andy Silke (@andysilke) February 24, 2020

This prompted reactions on social media. Former England cricketer Kevin Pieterson tagged British TV host Piers Morgan saying,” FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?!”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also tweeted saying,” How are you today Sue Chin!!!”

How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt !!!! #😂 #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2020

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham also jumped in. “Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?” he tweeted.

The ICC also trolled the US President with a video in which they claimed they have modified Sachin’s name to “Soo-chin” Tendulkar in their database.

