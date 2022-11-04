scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Michael Vaughan to defend himself in public Yorkshire racism hearing

The request of the central witness, Azeem Rafiq, has been met to have the hearing in public in order to ensure transparency

Michael Vaughan, Yorkshire racismFollowing the accusations of racist comments by Vaughan, he was dropped from coverage of the Ashes last November. (File)

England’s former cricket captain Michael Vaughan is among seven individuals who will be standing in a public hearing conducted by the Cricket Disciplinary Commission of the country after the high-profile accusations of institutional racism made by Azeem Rafiq during his 10 year-long playing career at Yorkshire.

Hearings of such nature are usually kept behind closed doors, but at the request of Rafiq, per The Guardian, in a bid to ensure transparency, the CDC have agreed to hold the trial in public. The ECB has not revealed the names of the seven individuals standing trial, but according to The Guardian, these include Vaghan, as well as former England internationals Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Gary Ballance, as well as Andrew Gale, the former Yorkshire captain and head coach.

While Gale has reportedly refused to ‘engage with the process’ despite claiming he is innocent, Vaughan appears to be eager to go ahead with the public trial in order to clear his name from the controversy for good. Following the allegations, in which Rafiq accused him of saying “there are too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” to four cricketers of Asian origin, Vaughan has stepped back from his work as a cricket pundit for various channels. He continues to be the cricket columnist of British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

Rafiq Rafiq was the whistleblower in the Yorkshire racism scandal he first spoke about it in September 2020. (FILE)

Adil Rashid, member of England’s squad currently playing the T20 World Cup in Australia, will be a key witness in the trial after maintaining that Rafiq had recollected and relayed Vaughan’s comments to him and a group of Asian players.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

While claiming the racist treatment Rafiq received at Yorkshire “deeply hurt” him, and that he takes “some responsibility” for the ordeal, he has continually denied making the comments. Vaughan also apologized for a series of offensive historic tweets, including one questioning the lack of English speakers in London and another suggesting that England spinner Moeen Ali should ask random Muslims if they are terrorists.

“I apologize deeply to anyone that I’ve offended with those tweets,” Vaughan said. “Times have moved on and I regret those tweets. We all make mistakes and in my life I’ve made quite a few mistakes on Twitter. I apologize for that.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 12:14:49 pm
Next Story

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan’s body transformation, film’s stunts: ‘SRK wanted the adrenaline rush…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 04: Latest News