‘Test match pitches in India are boring’: Michael Vaughan’s observation draws fierce criticism online

Michael Vaughan's observation of the Indian pitches didn't go well with the fans as many bashed the former England captain with hilarious response.

Michael Vaughan took a dig at the Indian tracks and termed it “boring” for Test cricket. (REUTERS/File Photo)

After Indian batsmen dominated the proceedings in the ongoing Test against South Africa, former England skipper Michael Vaughan slammed the pitches in India stating that the surfaces tend to heavily favour the batsmen.

The former English cricketer in a tweet took a dig at the Indian tracks and termed it “boring” for Test cricket.

“Test match cricket pitches in India are boring…The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat…needs more action for the bowler…My thought of the day …,” Vaughan tweeted.

However, Vaughan’s observation didn’t go well with several fans lashing out at the former England captain with hilarious responses.

The first Test between the two teams saw batsmen dominate the proceedings in the first four days. India put a mammoth total of 502 which South Africa followed by posting 431 in their first innings. India eventually won the match by 203 runs.

In the ongoing second Test in Pune, the Indian batsmen again ruled the roost with skipper Virat Kohli hitting a double century and opener Mayank Agarwal scoring his second Test hundred. However, South African top-order once again failed to resist the Indian attack as the Proteas were reduced to 36/3 at the close of play on Day 2.

