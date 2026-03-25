Why Michael Vaughan is ‘staggered’ that England head coach Brendon McCullum arrives in country just 5 days before 1st NZ Test on June 4

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that post the heavy defeat to Australia in the Ashes, he found it staggering that head coach Brendon McCullum wasn’t in the country already in order to watch county cricket and scout talents from there in preparation for the New Zealand test series, set to start in June.

“Now we are told there will be a greater emphasis on attention to detail. If that is the case, then Brendon should be here early this summer watching county cricket and meeting people face-to-face to rebuild bridges because a lot of people in the county system were more than happy to see England get royally beaten in Australia and that cannot be right,” Vaughan wrote for his column in The Telegraph.