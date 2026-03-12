‘South Africa the stupidest team of the T20 World Cup’: Michael Vaughan says Proteas kept India alive by beating West Indies

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has referred to South Africa as the ‘stupidest team’ for not allowing the West Indies to defeat them in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad and virtually knock India out of the competition. The Aiden Markram-led side beat West Indies by nine wickets before India defeated Zimbabwe on the same day and ensured that they kept their semi-final qualification chances alive.

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped.”