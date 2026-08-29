‘Easiest team to bowl to’: Vaughan roasts Pakistan, compares batting to county game

Pakistan’s batting misery on their tour to England extended to a third successive innings as they were bundled out for 110 in response to the hosts’ 290 at Lord’s on Friday, leaving former England captain Michael Vaughan unimpressed.

The Pakistan innings lasted merely 37.2 overs, with even the returning skipper Babar Azam unable to prevent the shambles. Making matters worse, the side also lost batter Imam-ul-Haq to injury. Vaughan roasted the batting performance, comparing the effort to a shoddish second-division County game.

“I’ll be brutally honest. The England bowlers aren’t being challenged at all. And this Pakistan batting lineup is possibly the easiest batting lineup I’ve seen in a long time to bowl to. And not only that, I think as a bowler, I think they’re all queuing up to bowl because they know there are wickets out there,” Vaughan said on the BBC Test Match Special.