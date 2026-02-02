Michael Vaughan predicts semifinalists’ lineup for T20 World Cup: ‘My 4 T20 World Cup semi finalists…’

Former England batter Michael Vaughan was the latest to predict the semifinalists.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 09:49 PM IST
Over illegal T20 World Cup broadcastThe ICC T20 World Cup trophy. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With the T20 World Cup just a few short days away, the predictions have started rolling in on who will be making their way to the latter half of the tournament. Former England batter Michael Vaughan was the latest to predict the semifinalists, selecting hosts India, 2010 and 2022 champions England, 2021 winners Australia and perpetual dark horses New Zealand.

“My 4 T20 World Cup semi finalists will be … India , England , NZ & Australia,” Vaughan posted on X on Monday. The 10th edition of the tournament will replicate the 2024 World Cup format. This includes nine of the top 10-ranked T20I sides, with the exception of Bangladesh, who were replaced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with Scotland, after refusing to travel to India for their group games amid ongoing political tensions.

The group stage will comprise four pools of five teams in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super 8 stage.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will enter the Super 8s based on their pre-determined seedings allotted by the ICC. The eight teams will be segregated into two groups of four – Group 1 and Group 2 – from which the top two teams will further advance into the semi-finals.

Also Read | Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?

India, who are the defending champions, are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA. They start their campaign against the USA on February 7th, then face Namibia on February 12. They are scheduled to play arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15th in Colombo but the status of the match is up in the air with the Pakistan government announcing that the team will boycott the match. If so, India will get a walkover and then end their group stage assignments on February 18 against Netherlands.

England, meanwhile, are in Group C where they will be facing Nepal (February 8), West Indies (February 11), Scotland (February 14) and Italy (February 16). Australia are in Group B and will take on Ireland (February 11), Zimbabwe (February 13), Sri Lanka (February 16) and Oman (February 20).

New Zealand are in a bit of a tricky Group which is D where they will be locking horns against Afghanistan (February 8), UAE (February 10), South Africa (February 14) and Canada (February 17).

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up
Tilak Varma India T20 World Cup
Is Pakistan spinner's bent-arm, zig-zag action with long pause legal?
Usman Tariq's action has confounded umpires. Twice he was reported during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but cleared both times. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US Ambassador to India
trump modi
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Muzaffar Ali
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
Rani Mukerji
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News