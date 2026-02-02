Michael Vaughan predicts semifinalists’ lineup for T20 World Cup: ‘My 4 T20 World Cup semi finalists…’

With the T20 World Cup just a few short days away, the predictions have started rolling in on who will be making their way to the latter half of the tournament. Former England batter Michael Vaughan was the latest to predict the semifinalists, selecting hosts India, 2010 and 2022 champions England, 2021 winners Australia and perpetual dark horses New Zealand.

“My 4 T20 World Cup semi finalists will be … India , England , NZ & Australia,” Vaughan posted on X on Monday. The 10th edition of the tournament will replicate the 2024 World Cup format. This includes nine of the top 10-ranked T20I sides, with the exception of Bangladesh, who were replaced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with Scotland, after refusing to travel to India for their group games amid ongoing political tensions.