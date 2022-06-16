scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Michael Vaughan named on ECB Yorkshire racism charge- Report

ECB confirmed the charges against Yorkshire. It is understood that it decided not to name the individuals.

June 16, 2022 3:24:16 pm
Michael Vaughan and three more former England player have been charged by ECB.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and seven individuals have been charged following an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales Cricket Board revealed on Wednesday.

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, last year alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club. The scandal shook English cricket to its core and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative personnel at Yorkshire.

“The charges arise from alleged breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 (conduct which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute) and the ECB Anti-Discrimination Code,” the governing body said in a statement.

According to a report by The Times former England captain Michael Vaughan and three more former England players — Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance — are among those charged by the ECB.

However, Vaughan has categorically denied the charges.

Bresnan, the former England and Yorkshire bowler who announced his retirement from playing this year also denied allegations that he used racially offensive language.

Another Andrew Gale, the former head coach of Yorkshire, who was sacked this year, is also among those being investigated for alleged use words like “P***” and “Raffa the Kaffir” during the time Rafiq was a player at Yorkshire.

