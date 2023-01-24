‘Red hot favourites to win the men’s World Cup’: Michael Vaughan commends India’s ‘aggressive’ batting approach vs NZ

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored centuries as India posted 385 on the scoreboard against New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday in Indore. Even though the hosts missed out on scoring 400, it looked as though they may become the first team to cross the 500 run mark in ODIs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to commend India’s batting approach, “India finally committing to playing One day cricket the aggressive way makes them Red hot favourites to win the men’s World Cup this year.”

With Sharma and Gill batting on full throttle, having added 212 runs off just 26.1 overs before the Indian skipper fell to Michael Bracewell.

Having lost the toss and being put in to bat first, India posted 82 runs in the powerplay, their highest ever total batting first in men’s ODIs since the 2011 World Cup.

The strike rate complemented India’s recent ODI approach in early overs. In their six ODI innings so far in 2023, India have aggregated a strike rate of 6.43, their highest in the format over the last 10 calendar years.

India captain Rohit Sharma ended his 52 innings century drought as he reached a first triple figure score for India since becoming the all-format captain. Rohit got to his 100 off 83 deliveries, an innings packed with nine fours and six maximums. It was a 30th ODI hundred for the 35-year-old, joint third highest alongside former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Gill on the other hand, kept his fine run of form going having already scored a century, a double hundred and another fifty off his five ODI innings this year. The 23-year-old notched up another century, crossing the milestone off just 72 balls. An innings laced with 13 fours and five sixes.