Michael Vaughan challenges ECB over Pakistan players not being picked by Indian-owned franchises in The Hundred: ‘What message does that send about our game?’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to act swiftly on reports that Indian-owned Hundred franchises won’t pick Pakistan players, adding that they should not allow this to happen, as it would contradict the tournament’s ethos of inclusivity.

The 51-year-old was also critical of the ECB’s statement in response to the reports, stating that the real test would come on March 11-12, when the auctions would be held.

“The Hundred was set up to be an inclusive competition designed to appeal to a different audience, which is why the England and Wales Cricket Board has to act quickly if reports are true that new Indian owners will not select Pakistani players”.