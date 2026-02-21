Michael Vaughan challenges ECB over Pakistan players not being picked by Indian-owned franchises in The Hundred: ‘What message does that send about our game?’

Michael Vaughan was also critical of the ECB's statement in response to the reports, stating that the real test would come on March 11-12, when the auction would be held

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 01:46 PM IST
Pakistan's players wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)Pakistan's players wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to act swiftly on reports that Indian-owned Hundred franchises won’t pick Pakistan players, adding that they should not allow this to happen, as it would contradict the tournament’s ethos of inclusivity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The 51-year-old was also critical of the ECB’s statement in response to the reports, stating that the real test would come on March 11-12, when the auctions would be held.

“The Hundred was set up to be an inclusive competition designed to appeal to a different audience, which is why the England and Wales Cricket Board has to act quickly if reports are true that new Indian owners will not select Pakistani players”.

“I am a huge fan of the Hundred, but it has to appeal to all supporters for it to have any credibility. This has the potential to turn away the large Pakistan population that lives in England and loves cricket. What message does that send about our game? If true, it makes a mockery of the stated aim of Richard Thompson, the ECB chairman, to make English cricket the most inclusive sport in the country,” Vaughan wrote in his Telegraph column.

“The proof will come on March 11-12 when the auction is held for the men’s and women’s competition and whether any Pakistan players end up at Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds. 62 Pakistani players have signed up for the auction, and a couple of token bids for Pakistan players will not tell us very much if they are not signed. The next few weeks are going to be very important for our game. If no Pakistan players are signed by the Indian-owned franchises then we have our answer. I would then like to hear a proper explanation from a senior ECB figure,” he added.

The former right-hander said that if the two arch-rivals could play in a World Cup, then there could not be an issue over the Hundred owners picking Pakistani players in the tournament.

“Fundamentally, if India can play Pakistan in a World Cup match, then surely Indian owners can pick Pakistan players in a foreign league. I can understand it is too sensitive in the IPL, but this has exported the problem to other countries.”

Story continues below this ad

“You also wonder what precedent this could set. The ECB runs the Hundred, but if this informal ban on Pakistan players happens, then we know who really runs the competition, and it is not the governing body. Over the years, the BCCI has suspended several IPL franchises and kicked out others. It retains control of the competition. Would the ECB be strong enough to throw out a franchise in the future? This makes me doubt that,” he wrote.

The BBC reported on Thursday that in The Hundred, franchises partially owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are unlikely to sign Pakistani players at the upcoming auction, due to an “unwritten rule” discouraging such selections, despite ECB assurances that all nationalities should be considered.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
KH x RK Reunion video
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News