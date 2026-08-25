‘It’s an awful look for England once again’: Vaughan on Brydon Carse arrest

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Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes a strong punishment is necessary to send a clear message across the squad following the latest off-field controversy involving pacer Brydon Carse.
Carse was arrested during a night out with his Durham teammates in Derby, and the incident is now being investigated by the Cricket Regulator. As a result, he has been dropped from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.
“Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme, so that everyone knows that if you misbehave or bring any kind of bad reputation on to this team, you know what’s going to come,” Vaughan told the BBC.
“It’s the only punishment that will really hurt players,” he added.
England’s relationship with off-field controversies is hardly new. The pattern also follows a familiar route as players from the English setup repeatedly find themselves in trouble away from the game, and it often spills into their performances on the pitch.
While Vaughan admitted the incident is “an awful look for the England team once again,” he also expressed sympathy for Carse if he ends up bearing the brunt of a crackdown following a string of similar episodes over the past year.
“I hope Carse is getting good support around him. He is a character who can be a little bit loose and if you give him a bit of rope he’ll take a huge amount of it. He needs people around him who are giving him better advice. I would feel for Carse if he is the one who takes the rap for what has happened over the past nine months, but somewhere, somehow, something has to be done to set a precedent that they won’t stand for that behaviour any more,” said Vaughan.
The latest incident involving Carse is just one in a long line of off-field controversies that have plagued England cricket over the past year. Carse was with Durham teammates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts, all of whom hold England central contracts, at the time of his arrest.
Over the past year, eight contracted players have been involved in late-night incidents. Harry Brook was punched outside a Wellington nightclub, Ben Duckett was filmed drunk in Noosa, and Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present when a security staff member was assaulted in London.
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