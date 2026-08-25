‘It’s an awful look for England once again’: Vaughan on Brydon Carse arrest

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes a strong punishment is necessary to send a clear message across the squad following the latest off-field controversy involving pacer Brydon Carse.

Carse was arrested during a night out with his Durham teammates in Derby, and the incident is now being investigated by the Cricket Regulator. As a result, he has been dropped from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.

“Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme, so that everyone knows that if you misbehave or bring any kind of bad reputation on to this team, you know what’s going to come,” Vaughan told the BBC.