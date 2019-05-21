Former Australia opener Michael Slater kicked off plane after row, delayed flight

Former Australian cricket team’s opener Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes. Macquarie Sports Radio, citing eyewitnesses, said the row began between Slater and two women as they boarded a flight from Sydney to his hometown Wagga Wagga on Sunday.

It then grew into a bigger ruckus with yelling and swearing as they took their seats with the report claiming Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, needing security to be called to remove him.

Slater is now a well-known TV pundit who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup in England. The incident was confirmed to the outlet in a statement.

“I did have an argument with two friends whilst boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight,” he said.

Australian airline Qantas also confirmed an incident, without naming the former batsman. “Prior to departure on a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight on Sunday, a male passenger was asked to leave the aircraft for being disruptive,” it said in a statement to news agency AFP. “He complied with the crew’s request.”

Slater’s batting record saw him score 5312 runs, while occupying the top spot in the Australian batting, before retiring in 2004.