Michael Hussey on Stephen Fleming becoming England coach: ‘He has fire and ice’

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey has backed Stephen Fleming’s appointment as England’s Test coach, saying that the New Zealander was a “balanced person” and was “excellent to work with”.

Hussey, who has worked with Fleming in the Chennai Super Kings setup, felt that the former Blackcaps captain had “fire and ice” in his personality and tried to stay a step ahead in the game, without losing sight of the game’s basics.

“One thing I really admired about Flem is that I played under him and he just seemed so cool, calm and collected. Nothing at all seemed to faze him. He just seemed so totally in control all the time … but then I joined the coaching staff at CSK, and I saw a completely different side to him – how passionate he is, how angry he gets when things don’t go right and how he rides the wave a lot more.”