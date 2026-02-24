Michael Clarke: ‘You’d be stupid to write India off… but their defeat to South Africa changed things’

Michael Clarke says India's defeat sets up an 'absolute beauty' of a clash against the West Indies. "West Indies are playing their best cricket at the moment. They are strutting," Clarke added.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 12:58 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, reacts after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, reacts after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India remain the best T20 side in the world, even though their loss to South Africa has shifted the dynamic of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Despite India’s defeat to South Africa, Clarke made it clear that India remains the benchmark in the shortest format of the game. “For South Africa to beat the favorites in their own backyard—wow!, that’s a huge game for them and a huge victory. Now pressure is on this Indian team, which is going to be great to see. To me, they’re still the best team; they’re the best T20 team in the world playing in conditions they know so well. So I’m still backing them to make the final, but things change now after losing that game to South Africa,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Clarke also mapped out India’s path ahead, saying: “You definitely expect them to beat Zimbabwe—and again, no disrespect to Zimbabwe, they deserve to be in the Super 8—but I expect India to beat them comfortably. The one that’s going to be an absolute beauty is against West Indies. West Indies are playing their best cricket at the moment. They are strutting. They have got a brilliant team and they believe in themselves. I think that game could be the one that dictates what second team qualifies from that group.”

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav takes a breather after getting hit by a delivery from South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo) India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav takes a breather after getting hit by a delivery from South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

“If India don’t qualify… You’d be absolutely fuming if you’re an Indian cricket fan, and you would be surprised. T20 cricket they’re brilliant at; they’re currently the best team in the world and they’re playing in conditions they know so well. It would be huge if India didn’t qualify. I would not—you’d be stupid to—write India off, not only to qualify but to be in that final,” Clarke added.

Clarke explained how South Africa built momentum before facing India: “Before the tournament started—I thought they were the team that were just going to slide under the radar, and I think they’ve continued to do that again. I think what’s helped them was that they won, but that super close win over Afghanistan—the super over game—I just think they should not have won that game. 100%, they should have lost in real time and then in the first super over, but I think what that did was just give them a little bit of a kick up the backside.”

South Africa arrived sharper and more confident after surviving that scare before facing India in the crucial contest.

Clarke also underlined their squad strength, “On paper, they’re as strong as any team. Unreal bowling attack. They got plenty of power; a young, fit, super athletic batting order that have all had IPL experience. These young superstars have played a lot of IPL cricket now, so I think that helps them as well in a big tournament under pressure, and I don’t think they’re scared of this big stage anymore.”

