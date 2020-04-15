‘Michael Clarke’s statement on sledging Indians ridiculous’: Former India cricketers

VVS Laxman and Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticized Michael Clarke’s statement on cricketers having stopped sledging Indians because of the IPL. (File Photo/AFP) VVS Laxman and Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticized Michael Clarke’s statement on cricketers having stopped sledging Indians because of the IPL. (File Photo/AFP)

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Krishnamachari Srikkanth disagreed with Michael Clarke on cricketers around the world having stopped sledging Indians so that they get lucrative IPL contracts.

“His statement was ridiculous,” said Srikkanth. Laxman, also agreeing with Srikkanth, said IPL teams go for those players who can win matches and not those who are nice. The former India cricketers were speaking on a television show on Tuesday.

Laxman, who is with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in the IPL in the role of mentor, said he can say from his experience at the IPL auctions that players who are matchwinners are chosen by the teams.

“Just by being nice to someone doesn’t get you a place in IPL. Any franchise will look at the player’s caliber and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts,” he said.

Michael Clarke had caused a furore last week by suggesting that Australians ‘went soft’ on India. “The players were like: ‘I’m not going to sledge Kohli, I want him to pick me for Bangalore so I can make my USD 1 million for my six weeks’,” he had said.

Srikkanth, who had also earlier been associated with SRH, said Clarke’s statement was ridiculous.

He said, “You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie’s loss is a loss, his statement was ridiculous I would say. If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging. You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets.”

