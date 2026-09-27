Michael Clarke says Kuldeep Yadav is not getting enough opportunities

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Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been favoured as a starter in India’s white-ball games recently. Several factors have contributed to this, including Kuldeep’s form, the team’s playing combination, and the conditions India has been playing in. However, some former players suggest the left-arm wrist spinner should be a constant in the side regardless of all these factors because he is a wicket-taker.
Among Kuldeep’s supporters is Michael Clarke, who hailed him as one of the best all-format spinners currently playing.
“There are very few spinners playing all three formats. I think Kuldeep Yadav is the best all-format spinner in the world at the moment. He’s a very good short-form bowler. But he’s not getting enough opportunities. Though I think he’ll play for India against Australia,” Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.
Kuldeep was omitted from India’s Test side against Sri Lanka after an indifferent start to the series in Galle last month. The 31-year-old was also left out of India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games later this month.
Nevertheless, he has chosen to return to England and tasted fresh First-Class success. Kuldeep recorded his maiden First-Class 10-wicket match haul at Headingley recently, producing career-best innings figures of 6 for 50 in Yorkshire’s innings win over Essex.
He did not get to play any of the five Tests in India’s tour of England last year. Asked about that omission and whether his latest 10-wicket haul was some sort of consolation, Kuldeep admitted to being disappointed when left out of the playing XI for all the matches.
“Sometimes you just have to go with the team combination or strategy, unfortunately or fortunately. Definitely you feel bad for yourself when you’re not playing, when you’re not part of the playing XI,” Kuldeep told South African broadcaster Neil Manthorp and former England fast bowler Steve Harmison in a talkSPORT interview.
“You want to play because when you are in the squad you want to play, but sometimes it doesn’t happen because of the whatever the management thinks… Last year, I was hoping to get a chance in a few games but it’s okay. Maybe next time,” he said.
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