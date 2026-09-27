Michael Clarke says Kuldeep Yadav is not getting enough opportunities

Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been favoured as a starter in India’s white-ball games recently. Several factors have contributed to this, including Kuldeep’s form, the team’s playing combination, and the conditions India has been playing in. However, some former players suggest the left-arm wrist spinner should be a constant in the side regardless of all these factors because he is a wicket-taker.

Among Kuldeep’s supporters is Michael Clarke, who hailed him as one of the best all-format spinners currently playing.

“There are very few spinners playing all three formats. I think Kuldeep Yadav is the best all-format spinner in the world at the moment. He’s a very good short-form bowler. But he’s not getting enough opportunities. Though I think he’ll play for India against Australia,” Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.