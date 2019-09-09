Michael Clarke gets skin cancer removed, shares picture

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke revealed on Saturday that he had skin cancer removed from his forehead earlier this week after getting diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions in 2006.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old World Cup-winning captain shared a picture with stitches on his forehead and a message for the youngsters. “Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face… youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun,” he wrote.

Clarke had his first skin cancer removed in 2006 when he was still playing cricket for Australia but had been getting regular check-ups done from an early age. Clarke has now accepted that his skin was just something he needed to keep a close eye on for the rest of his life.

Clarke has played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs apart from 34 T20Is during his 12-year-long international career that began in 2003. Clarke scored 8643 runs, including 28 hundreds in Tests and 7981 runs in ODIs.

In the recent past, Clarke has taken cricket-related duties off the field and has been seen in the commentary box during International cricket matches.