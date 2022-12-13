scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Michael Clarke expects South Africa to sledge David Warner over ‘sandpapergate’

Clarke feels the Australian opener could face a barrage by ball and mouth and it might help him to get his form back.

Australia's David Warner, left, signs autographs for young cricket fans after Australia's win over the West Indies on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Adelaide. (AP)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels Opener David Warner could face a barrage by ball and mouth. Clarke has also encouraged South Africa to put friendships aside and sledge David Warner with the ‘Sandpapergate’ incident.

“Their approach to any player that was involved in that ‘Sandpapergate’, they’ve got it mate,” Clarke said on Sky Sports radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast.

“It doesn’t need to cross the line, but you can make it very clear to someone like David Warner that the Australian fans are off him.”

Read |‘My family is more important to me than cricket’: David Warner withdraws bid to be considered for captaincy

“I want to see Davey Warner, if they have a crack at him on the field while he’s batting, go back to being that Bulldog and give it back to them, Davey,” Clarke said.

It has been a eventful week for Warner after he struggled with the bat against West Indies. He also withdrew his application to have his leadership ban overturned and his wife was abused by the Adelaide Oval crowd.

“They were weak, they were gutless and they didn’t own up to what they did,” Candice Warner said on Triple M.

“I got the call [from Cricket Australia] saying, ‘Look, we don’t want you or your family feeling unsafe at the cricket,” she said.

“We know how much your support means to David and the team and this is what we would like to offer.

“I just said it was unnecessary. I don’t need an escort, I’m very independent and I can stick up for myself.

“It’s more about the safety of all the players and their partners and families, and just everyone in general.

“I want everyone to go to the cricket and feel safe because it’s such a great day out, and feel they can be there without being attacked.”

The three-match Test series will start at the Gabba in Brisbane starting Saturday.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 11:31:42 am
