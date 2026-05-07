Michael Clarke compares Sooryavanshi hype to Tendulkar: ‘Haven’t seen this before’

“Well, I haven’t seen this before. I haven’t seen a 15-year-old doing this.”

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke perhaps summed up the disbelief around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi better than most after the teenager’s extraordinary rise in IPL 2026.

Speaking on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke compared the scale of the hype around the 15-year-old to the early days of Sachin Tendulkar, while also cautioning against rushing expectations around the youngster’s future in Test cricket.

“You know, I think back, and again, you can’t compare. Two very different players. But I remember Sachin Tendulkar coming to Australia as a 17-year-old and, mate, that hype was real. I think he was 16. Was 16. And that hype was earned. That legacy is there for everyone to see,” the 45-year-old said.