Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning after the second Test against England in Nottingham.

Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms. He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday June 23.

The rest of the squad will be tested today and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacement player is being sort at this stage.

Earlier, it was Jonny Bairstow, who blasted a match-winning 136 from 92 balls to lead England to a remarkable five-wicket in the second test over New Zealand.

New Zealand were bowled out for 284 before lunch, setting England a target of 299 to win. However, the home side reached it in just 50 overs courtesy of Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes (75 not out from 70 balls).