Michael Bracewell 6th to opt out of central contract with New Zealand this season

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All-rounder Michael Bracewell has become the latest New Zealand player to opt for a “casual contract” with the national team for the 2026/27 season to play in the Big Bash League in Australia, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday. “The 35-year-old will be replaced on the central contract list by Northern Districts batter and former Wellington Firebirds captain Nick Kelly, who earns his first national contract eleven years after making his First Class debut,” said NZC.
The development comes after a month after Mark Chapman made a similar move. Other star names to have opted out of a central contract for the 2026/27 season are Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert.
NZC further said that Bracewell remains available for selection for New Zealand’s upcoming five-match T20I series at home against India. The big-ticket series, part of India’s full tour of New Zealand that will also include a three-match ODI series and two Test matches, starts on October 22.
“The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot,” Bracewell is quoted as saying in NZC’s statement. “As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up. I’m still very much committed to the BLACKCAPS and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series. I’ve also got my eyes firmly fixed on the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural NZ20 which is set to be introduced from next summer.”
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said that he was happy that Kelly has got a central contract. The 33-year-old has played eight ODIs and seven T20Is for New Zealand. “Nick stuck his hand up with his performances against Bangladesh and the West Indies in what was at times challenging batting conditions,” said Walter.
“He has more than 300 professional matches under his belt and is one of the best fielders in the country, so he adds a lot to our contracted group.”
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