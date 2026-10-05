Michael Bracewell 6th to opt out of central contract with New Zealand this season

Michael Bracewell has said that he remains available for the five-match T20I series against India. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has become the latest New Zealand player to opt for a “casual contract” with the national team for the 2026/27 season to play in the Big Bash League in Australia, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday. “The 35-year-old will be replaced on the central contract list by Northern Districts batter and former Wellington Firebirds captain Nick Kelly, who earns his first national contract eleven years after making his First Class debut,” said NZC.

The development comes after a month after Mark Chapman made a similar move. Other star names to have opted out of a central contract for the 2026/27 season are Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert.