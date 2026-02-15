‘It has become a miserable spectacle recently’: Michael Atherton slams India vs Pakistan fixtures, says he’d much rather cover Nepal and Italy matches

Former England player Michael Atherton slammed the modern-day India vs Pakistan fixtures, calling it a ‘miserable spectacle’ that has become ‘too big to fail’. He also added that he would much rather cover matches featuring Italy and Nepal, rather than a India vs Pakistan game.

“This is the fixture that has become too big to fail — the contest that allows for the functioning of the international cricket system as it stands — even though it has become an unattractive game in its present guise, as a proxy for political point-scoring,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.

“There is likely to be the usual feverish anticipation over the next day or two; breathless articles about the number of eyeballs on the game, usually said to be somewhere in the mid-hundreds of millions, and the importance of the occasion. In truth, it has become a miserable spectacle recently — both on the field, where it has become too one-sided, and off it, where the result has been exploited in a performative way,” he added.