‘I mean, you don’t want to be po‑faced about all this, you can have…’: Michael Atherton slams Harry Brook over beer smash celebration

Post the incident regarding him having a brawl with a club bouncer in New Zealand being reported, England white-ball captain celebrated his century against Sri Lanka in the third ODI with a beer smash celebration imitating WWE wrestler Steve Austin

By: Express News Service
4 min readFeb 5, 2026 09:47 PM IST
Harry Brook Beer IncidentEngland's Harry Brook plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb, 1. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prior to the start of England’s three-match ODI and three-match T20I series, England white-ball captain Harry Brook was embroiled in a controversy regarding the off-field incident during the team’s New Zealand Tour last year prior to the Ashes. With Daily Telegraph reporting on the last day of the Ashes series, which England lost 4-1, that the 26-year-old Brook was involved in a brawl with a club bouncer at Wellington during the New Zealand Tour, ECB had sanctioned the cricketer with a fine of 30,000 pounds.

Post his hundred against Sri Lanka in the final ODI at Colombo last month, Brook had indulged in a WWE wrestler Stone Cold’ Steve Austin‑inspired beer smash celebration and former England captain Michael Atherton has termed the celebration as ‘slightly inappropriate’ and how Brook making mistakes irritated him. “It irritates me a little bit when players make mistakes, as Brook did in Wellington. But the focus then shifts away from that individual responsibility.

“This cliché that the cover‑up is worse than the crime is trotted out all the time. Give me a break. It’s ridiculous. If he goes out on the eve of a game, has one too many, gets clocked by a bouncer, and people are saying the problem is in the comms and the PR. At some point, you have to take individual responsibility. I thought the celebration when he got the 100 in Sri Lanka was slightly… I mean, you don’t want to be po‑faced about all this, you can have a bit of humour about it, but I just thought it was slightly inappropriate and didn’t suggest someone who had shown much contrition.”But I agree that people make mistakes. You have to support them after that and help them grow and get better.” Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

Also Read | Harry Brook apologises again: Admits there were more teammates present during New Zealand nightclub incident

After the Daily Telegraph reported about the incident involving Brook in New Zealand, the ECB had launched a review of the Ashes Tour as well as the New Zealand Tour. Post the report, Brook had admitted about his mistake and incident prior to the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo last month. Brook had also told BBC Sports about him being alone at the time of the incident at Wellington. Day after Brook’s admission, Daily Telegraph reported about England players Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue being present during the incident.

Later, Brook came out with a statement accepting responsibility for his action and acknowledging that other players too were present during the incident. Former England captain Nasser Hussain too weighed upon the issue and shared how it’s unacceptable for an England captain to be going out a night before the game and having too much to ‘drink’.

“There’s been so much noise about it in the last couple of weeks, and rightly so, because he’s an England cricket captain, and you’ve just got to get the certainties out. One thing that is certain: it is totally unacceptable for an England cricket captain, the night before a game, to be going out, having too much to drink, and being clocked by a bouncer. That is just non‑negotiable. I’ve read pieces saying he hasn’t been supported by the ECB and needed more support. For any cricketer of whatever age – and this is a 26‑year‑old who has been around for a while – that is just non‑negotiable as your cricket captain,” said Hussain in the podcast.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup captains dismiss 300-plus hype: 'It's all about mindset'
Rashid Khan Harry Brook T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News