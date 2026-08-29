Michael Atherton lists reasons on why Test matches are ending quickly

England's players appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood, second left, on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

With recent Test matches between England and Pakistan (1st Test in Leeds) and Australia vs Bangladesh (2nd Test in Mackay) failing to cross 3 days, former England international Michael Atherton opened up on why he thinks that the longest format has been seeing such quick finishes in recent times.

“Myself and Nass (Nasser Hussain) played in the 1990s, and the number of games that finished in three days or less was around about 7%, and that is now at 20%, so that is a big difference. In the last decade, there have been nine occasions where test matches have finished in two days, and there wasn’t a single occasion of a two-day test between 1946 and 2000. So I think the general starting point is that test matches are going quicker. Now, if you ask why, I mean, that’s the element of debate, and then we can discuss whether it’s a good or a bad thing or what might change. But if I give off the top of my head four or five things, then we can go into each one,” he said on Sky Sports on the sidelines of the second England vs Pakistan Test in .