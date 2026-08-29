Michael Atherton lists reasons on why Test matches are ending quickly

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With recent Test matches between England and Pakistan (1st Test in Leeds) and Australia vs Bangladesh (2nd Test in Mackay) failing to cross 3 days, former England international Michael Atherton opened up on why he thinks that the longest format has been seeing such quick finishes in recent times.
“Myself and Nass (Nasser Hussain) played in the 1990s, and the number of games that finished in three days or less was around about 7%, and that is now at 20%, so that is a big difference. In the last decade, there have been nine occasions where test matches have finished in two days, and there wasn’t a single occasion of a two-day test between 1946 and 2000. So I think the general starting point is that test matches are going quicker. Now, if you ask why, I mean, that’s the element of debate, and then we can discuss whether it’s a good or a bad thing or what might change. But if I give off the top of my head four or five things, then we can go into each one,” he said on Sky Sports on the sidelines of the second England vs Pakistan Test in .
“Batting is higher risk now because of T20, and if you take more risk, you’re going to have a chance of getting out more, so that’s speeding up. There is a good crop of fast bowlers around right now. DRS has had an impact, I think. Umpires, first of all, DRS, you know, will show when you’re out, and then umpires are more likely to give LBWs. I think pitches have become more advantageous since the advent of the World Test Championship. Teams are generally looking to get home advantage more, so whether it’s turning pitches in India or seeming pitches in England, and generally the pitches have become more bowling-friendly since the advent of the World Test Championship. So there’s four or five reasons off the top of my head,” he added.
Are Test matches finishing faster than ever? ⏳
Michael Atherton breaks down the key reasons why Test matches are speeding up 🏏 pic.twitter.com/l4sqidrPzE
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 29, 2026
Meanwhile, in the second Test, England were bossing Pakistan by an imposing 261 runs after two days of play on Friday. The third day is yet to start due to rain at the iconic Lord’s on Saturday.
On Friday, the host side were 81-3 in its second innings when bad light stopped play and in total command after routing a depleted Pakistan for 110 in the afternoon. Pakistan medium-pacers Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali did well to prise out Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Joe Root in the last session but they were bowling in damage limitation mode.
Their batters’ failure conceded an intimidating 180-run lead to England on the first innings. Pakistan hasn’t totaled 180 in the series yet and was without opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a left calf strain while fielding early Thursday and won’t reappear. England won the first test in Leeds by an innings last week and may yet repeat the three-day feat and clinch the three-match series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.