‘I’m a bit conflicted’: Michael Atherton questions frequency of ICC World Cups, weighs ‘law of diminishing returns’ vs Associate nations’ needs after T20 World Cup 2026

Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026, former England skipper Michael Atherton opened up on his conflicting views about the frequency of ICC events, questioning whether the world really needs a World Cup almost every year.

Atherton acknowledged the strong case for these tournaments, particularly for associate nations, for whom these events serve as the primary platform to showcase their talent and growth on the cricketing circuit.

“It’s why I’m a bit conflicted about the number of World Cups that we have. In a way, you think there’s going to be the law of diminishing returns. If you have a World Cup virtually every year, well, there’s essentially three World Cups every four years with the biennial T20 World Cup and then the quadrennial 50-over World Cup… that makes three out of every four years.”