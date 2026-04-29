MI vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return from injury for desperate Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Rohit had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: A struggling Mumbai Indians, desperate for two points, will take on an in-form, steaming Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier Leauge 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

MI are heading into the contest after losing five of their last six games, while SRH have won four matches on the bounce to mount a surprise charge.

Mumbai will hope for former captain Rohit Sharma’s return. Out with a hamstring injury since April 12, he remains doubtful for the match against SRH, with MI missing his services at the top of the order.