MI vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return from injury for desperate Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

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Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: A struggling Mumbai Indians, desperate for two points, will take on an in-form, steaming Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier Leauge 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
MI are heading into the contest after losing five of their last six games, while SRH have won four matches on the bounce to mount a surprise charge.
Mumbai will hope for former captain Rohit Sharma’s return. Out with a hamstring injury since April 12, he remains doubtful for the match against SRH, with MI missing his services at the top of the order.
Given Trent Boult’s good record against SRH’s explosive duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, MI could look to go back to the Kiwi pacer. Will Jacks would also be a tempting option as a foreign recruit. Having been England’s linchpin in the T20 World Cup 2026, Jacks recently joined the squad. He also offers a spin-bowling option, which MI will miss in the absence of Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury sustained during the CSK game. While MI have roped in Keshav Maharaj and the South African has joined the squad, starting him straightaway without giving him time to settle could be a risky call.
SRH, on the other hand, have been bolstered by the addition of star bowler and captain Pat Cummins. Coming into the contest after winning their last four games, Hyderabad are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Pat Cummis (c), Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.