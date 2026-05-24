IPL 2026 MI vs RR Playing 11 Today Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: With their fate squarely in their hands, Rajasthan Royals have just a simple equation against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday– win and go to the play-offs. With Mumbai having nothing to lose, it’ll be interesting to see how freely they play at their home ground against a free-scoring Rajasthan.

Coming to teams selection, Rajasthan will be sweating over the fitness of their regular captain Riyan Parag and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who as confirmed on Saturday were suffering from niggles. But Rajasthan will be optimistic that the two can take the field in such a crucial encounter. If they do make it back, they’ll slot in straight into the playing XIs.