IPL 2026 MI vs RR Playing 11 Today Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

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IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: With their fate squarely in their hands, Rajasthan Royals have just a simple equation against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday– win and go to the play-offs. With Mumbai having nothing to lose, it’ll be interesting to see how freely they play at their home ground against a free-scoring Rajasthan.
Coming to teams selection, Rajasthan will be sweating over the fitness of their regular captain Riyan Parag and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who as confirmed on Saturday were suffering from niggles. But Rajasthan will be optimistic that the two can take the field in such a crucial encounter. If they do make it back, they’ll slot in straight into the playing XIs.
For Mumbai, already eliminated from play-offs contention, are playing their last match of the season in front of their home crowd and will be hoping to finish on a high. With hardik Pandya set to lead after making his return vs Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match, expect Mumbai to go with the same team which narrowly lost to Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on May 20.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.