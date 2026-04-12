MI vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Hardik Pandya or Rajat Patidar in Mumbai today?

IPL 2026 Today Match, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Toss Updates: Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

With both teams reeling off defeats against the Rajasthan Royals, the match in Mumbai will be crucial for both sides to regain some composure and the coin flip could prove to be decisive at this venue.

MI vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium

TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

MI at home in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians held a respectable home record at the Wankhede last season, winning five of their seven games at the venue. The coin flip came in handy in four of the seven matches, of which they record three wins in successful chases.