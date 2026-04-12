MI vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Hardik Pandya or Rajat Patidar in Mumbai today?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Toss Updates: Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.
With both teams reeling off defeats against the Rajasthan Royals, the match in Mumbai will be crucial for both sides to regain some composure and the coin flip could prove to be decisive at this venue.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians held a respectable home record at the Wankhede last season, winning five of their seven games at the venue. The coin flip came in handy in four of the seven matches, of which they record three wins in successful chases.
Tosses won at home: 4/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 3/4; Bat 1st: – ; Bat 2nd: 3/4
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 2/3; Bat 1st: 2/3; Bat 2nd: –
En route to their maiden title win in the IPL 2025 season, RCB emerged as arguably the strongest travelling unit, winning nine out of their 10 matches away from home. They ended up winning the coin flip in seven games, of which they recorded six victories. In the three matches that they dropped the toss, RCB still ended up on the winning side in all of those games.
Tosses won away from home: 7/10
Matches Won after Toss win away: 6/7; Batting 1st: -; Batting 2nd: 6/7
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 3/3; Batting 1st: 3/3; Batting 2nd: –
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.