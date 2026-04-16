MI vs PBKS Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Hardik Pandya or Shreyas Iyer at Wankhede Stadium

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IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Today Match Toss Updates: Mumbai Indians host the high-flying Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadum on Thursday in the 2026 IPL. Both sides are at opposite ends of the table. MI are second to the bottom, having lost three consecutive games after winning their opening match of the season for the first time in 13 years.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten side in this tournament thus far and a win today will propel them to the top spot, with a one point lead over the chasing pack. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya form a dangerous pair, while Iyer’s assuredness along with Cooper Connolly’s arrival has strengthened PBKS further. On the bowling front, their spearhead Arshdeep Singh has not been at his best, conceding 149 runs off 84 balls in the four games thus far with only a couple of wickets to show for.
TOSS: To be announced at 7 PM
Mumbai Indians held a respectable home record at the Wankhede last season, winning five of their seven games at the venue. The coin flip came in handy in four of the seven matches, of which they record three wins in successful chases.
Tosses won at home: 4/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 3/4; Bat 1st: – ; Bat 2nd: 3/4
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 2/3; Bat 1st: 2/3; Bat 2nd: –
One of the most eye-catching factors of Punjab Kings’ run to the final last year was their dominant run away from home. Punjab interestingly won the coin flip in seven of the eight games away from home and also ended up making the most of it, by snatching five runs in dominant fashion in those games. Four of these victories in six matches were established through successful run-chases.
Tosses won away from home: 7/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 5/8; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 4/6
MI Probable XII: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
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