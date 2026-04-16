MI vs PBKS Match Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin toss favour Hardik Pandya or Shreyas Iyer at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Today Match Toss Updates: Mumbai Indians host the high-flying Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadum on Thursday in the 2026 IPL. Both sides are at opposite ends of the table. MI are second to the bottom, having lost three consecutive games after winning their opening match of the season for the first time in 13 years.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten side in this tournament thus far and a win today will propel them to the top spot, with a one point lead over the chasing pack. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya form a dangerous pair, while Iyer’s assuredness along with Cooper Connolly’s arrival has strengthened PBKS further. On the bowling front, their spearhead Arshdeep Singh has not been at his best, conceding 149 runs off 84 balls in the four games thus far with only a couple of wickets to show for.