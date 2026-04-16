IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Eyes on Rohit Sharma as Mumbai host unbeaten Kings

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Today Match Playing 11 Live Updates: Will he, won’t he? A cloud of doubt hovers the participation of Rohit Sharma in today’s Indian Premier League game against the Punjab Kings after the talismanic batter hobbled off in MI’s previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Sharma had sustained a right hamstring injury in Mumbai’s chase against RCB and was forced to retire hurt.

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But scenes from the Mumbai nets indicated that Rohit might have overcome his niggle and is fighting fit: he was spotted doing jogging drills before padding up for throwdowns, that lasted around 15-20 minutes. The light fitness drill, which came 24 hours before MI’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab, offered encouraging signs about his availability.

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In Punjab Kings, the ninth-place Mumbai will face off against a side who are currently unbeaten in the season and are led by Mumbai boy Shreyas Iyer.

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Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 04:03 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Predicted XI MI Probable XII: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav , Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya , Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer , Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis , Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh , Yuzvendra Chahal Apr 16, 2026 03:47 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Contrasting fortunes In a game of contrasting fortunes, Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions Mumbai are at almost as close to the bottom of the standings as Punjab are to the top. Mumbai are in ninth spot coming into the game having won just once in four games. Meanwhile, Punjab are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 with three wins from four games with a game being washed out.