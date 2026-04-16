MI vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians – 160/3 (16); Quinton de Kock nears his century

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Follow all the updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings game

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Quinton de Kock slammed a half century after Arshdeep Singh rocked Mumbai early as he sent back both Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav in back to back deliveries. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner missed out for Mumbai with Quinton de Kock and Mayank Rawat coming in while Punjab went with the an unchanged team.

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But scenes from the Mumbai nets indicated that Rohit might have overcome his niggle and is fighting fit: he was spotted doing jogging drills before padding up for throwdowns, that lasted around 15-20 minutes. The light fitness drill, which came 24 hours before MI’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab, offered encouraging signs about his availability.

In Punjab Kings, the ninth-place Mumbai will face off against a side who are currently unbeaten in the season and are led by Mumbai boy Shreyas Iyer.

MI XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Scroll down for all the live updates from the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match

Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 08:53 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: QDK closes in on 100 Shashank to Hardik now and starts with a dot and follows it up with a single. QDK on strike and he slams a SIX over long on and that has landed in the MI dug out!! That is followed up with SIX MORE!! MI needed that. 15 from this one. MI 160/3 after 16 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:49 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: QDK takes on Arshdeep Arshdeep returns and he tries to go wide and QDK splits two fielders and gets a boundary!! Follows through with a wide. Full toss next and QDK swings and misses!! Takes a single and the over ends at 9 runs. MI 145/3 after 15 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:42 PM IST MI vs PBKS Live Score: Naman departs after slamming a 50 Shashank Singh handed the ball and can he break this partnership? Starts off with a single and Naman with his half century and would you know it!! He's gone the next ball as Jansen snatches the ball out from the air, Naman Dhir c Xavier Bartlett b Shashank Singh 50(31) Apr 16, 2026 08:38 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Nifty from Jansen Jansen replaces Bartlett and yields a single off the first ball as Naman comes back on strike. He takes a single of his own as QDK will now take on the bowler. 2 singles follow as the lanky pacer keeps it tight. 7 from the over. MI 132/2 after 13 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:32 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Chahal getting thrashed Chahal in the attack again and QDK devours him for another SIX!! The bowler looks hapless at the moment. Those two early wickets look a lifetime ago. And Naman shimmies down the ground and gets one over extra cover for SIX more. MI 125/2 after 12 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:29 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: No stopping QDK Bartlett up against QDK now and he starts with a swing and a miss. He makes up for it with a cut for a four to deep backward point!! AAND THAT'S FOLLWED UP WITH A SIX!! Partnership approaching 100 now. MI 110/2 after 11 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:24 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Half century for QDK Chahal to bowl the 10th and QDK mines 2 runs from the first delivery. Great running by the MI batters. AAND A SIX!! Tries a wrong un and that's deposited over deep midwicket!! A single next to bring up his half century. MI 97/2 after 10 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:19 PM IST MI vs PBKS Live Score: de Kock motors along Vyshak in the attack and de Kock slices the first ball for a four to start proceedings. Pressure builds on the bowler as he sprays the next ball for a wide. And the 4th delivery is flicked for four more!! Finds the gap expertly. 12 from this one. MI 86/2 after 9 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:14 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Bartlett keeps it tight Bartlett back in the attack and de Kock with a single to start, followed by another by Naman. 2 more by de Kock before he goes off strike. 7 from this over. MI 74/2 after 8 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:07 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai batters pick Chahal apart Yuzvendra Chahal will look to redeem himself after that catch miss but Naman welcomes him with a six to start the over. That is followed by de Kock who also joins the part with a maximum of his own!! And another four as well as the 50-run partnership is up. PBKS are reviewing now as a ball is given wide. Looks like a fair delivery and the decision is overturned. MI 67/2 after 7 overs Apr 16, 2026 08:00 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Naman blasts Vyshak to end powerplay Vyshak will bowl the last over of the powerplay and almost accounted for a run out but MI survive a scare. Naman comes back with a pull that flies over mid-wicket for four!! Swings again and that's another four in the same region. Follows that up with a six that is smashed over long on. Exactly what the doctor ordered for MI. MI 48/2 after 6 overs Apr 16, 2026 07:56 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Chahal drops a sitter Jansen in to bowl the penultimate over of the powerplay and oh dear!!! Chahal has absolutely dropped a sitter!! Dhir tried a flick hit and that went straight to Chahal at fine leg and he fails to grab onto it. And QDK makes him pay from the other end with a four!! MI 33/2 after 5 overs Apr 16, 2026 07:51 PM IST MI vs PBKS Live Score: Naman with a boundary Things about to get more difficult for MI as Punjab introduce Bartlett. After a dot, Naman gets one away for a four. the fielder got a hand to it but it still bounced into the rope. 10 from this over ultimately. MI 25/2 after 4 overs Apr 16, 2026 07:43 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: ANOTHER DOWN Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in and would you believe it!! he's gone as well as he gets an outside edge and plays it into the hands of Chahal. Suryakumar Yadav c Yuzvendra Chahal b Arshdeep Singh 0(1) Apr 16, 2026 07:41 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: GONE!!! Arshdeep continues and he strikes in the very first delivery!! Rickelton tries to go big and picks out Shashank in the deep. 100 IPL Wickets for Arshdeep. Ryan Rickelton c Shashank Singh b Arshdeep Singh 2(8) Apr 16, 2026 07:39 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: de Kock starts with a bang Marco Jansen will bowl the second over as he'll be facing his South African counterparts. Rickelton with a single to get off the mark in this over. de Kock climbs into the second ball and deposits it over the ropes for a SIX!! Pure timing. Goes leg side and that's leg byes for four!! MI 12/0 after 2 overs Apr 16, 2026 07:34 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Excellent first over by Arshdeep The Punjab Kings players make their way out first, followed by the MI openers de Kock and Rickelton. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand. And we are ready to roll. Arshdeep fins swing straightaway as Rickelton fails to get away off the first two deliveries. Follows that up with two more dots as Rickelton plays and misses. Takes a single to end. MI 1/0 after 1 over Apr 16, 2026 07:14 PM IST MI vs PBKS Live Score: Impact Subs Mumbai Indians: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur Apr 16, 2026 07:13 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Team news Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner missed out for Mumbai with Quinton de Kock and Mayank Rawat coming in while Punjab went with the an unchanged team. Apr 16, 2026 07:09 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Playing XI Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Apr 16, 2026 07:07 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Playing XI Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Apr 16, 2026 07:06 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Captains' corner Hardik: We were looking to bowl first as well. Time to get W. I think last game we went for 4 20 plus overs and as a group we are aware of what not to be done. Ro misses out from last game, he will take a couple of games. Santner also misses out. Shreyas: We are looking to bowl first. Our combination has been splendid so far so we want to continue. Team should stick to the present and not to get complacent. Looks a bit dry. We are going with the same team. Apr 16, 2026 07:03 PM IST MI vs PBKS Live Score: Toss update Time for the toss and Punjab Kings win the coin flip and opt to field first vs Mumbai Indians. Apr 16, 2026 07:02 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Rohit present in the ground Live visuals show that Rohit Sharma is present at the ground. Might be used as an impact player tonight but we'll have to wait and see. Rohit turning up is the boost that MI need at this juncture. Apr 16, 2026 06:56 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Can Bumrah break his duck? All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as well with the MI bowler who has been pretty economical in the IPL thus far, he has failed to take a single wicket in the 4 matches he has played thus far. Can he break his duck tonight? We'll find out soon enough. Apr 16, 2026 06:49 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Check out the Purple Cap race Apr 16, 2026 06:45 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score: Why was Hardik sanctioned in the match vs RCB? “ Hardik Pandya , Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined INR 12 lakhs,” the IPL statement said. Apr 16, 2026 06:36 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Former India openers slams Hardik Pandya Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh minced no words as he squarely blamed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya for his team’s IPL 2026 defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ramesh criticised Pandya’s tactics in the eventual 22-run defeat and insisted that the all-rounder’s decision-making is currently the only glaring issue with the five-time champions, who have now lost three games in a row. “ MI ’s only issue is Hardik Pandya ’s captaincy. Hardik, the player, is at the upper echelon but remains mediocre as captain. He made a huge error by using two overs of Bumrah in the power play. Yes, the other bowlers were getting smashed, so Hardik was desperate. But Bumrah bowled his second over in the sixth over of the innings and came back only in the 17th over. It means your best bowler wasn’t in the contest for 60 deliveries.” Apr 16, 2026 06:30 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11:` Why SKY is struggling and Shreyas is thriving? Two sides heading in opposite directions this edition of the IPL will duel at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, The Mumbai Indians began the tournament by chasing down 221 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, but have since seen a massive dip, with three consecutive defeats. MI ’s opponents, Punjab Kings , remain the only unbeaten side of the tournament. Amid the contrast in fortunes, a compelling sub-plot is taking shape between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav – two batting mainstays who have begun the tournament differently. The two batsmen from Mumbai share a long and deep bond—the reel of Surya’s mother praying for Iyer’s injury to heal during last year’s Chhat Puja, revealed their closeness. But their seasons have begun differently. Iyer has made 137 runs at a strike rate of 187.67, while Surya has scored 106 runs at 153.62. There is also a gap in the boundary count. The former has hit nine fours and 10 sixes while the latter has hit 11 fours and three sixes so far. (READ MORE) Apr 16, 2026 06:24 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Check out the Orange Cap race Apr 16, 2026 06:10 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Last time they met The last time Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings squared off was in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma scored 44 each as MI posted 203/6. Chasing, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer slammed 87 as PBKS qualified for the final. Apr 16, 2026 06:06 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Mumbai's injury replacement Mumbai Indians on Thursday named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for injured Atharva Ankolekar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. Krish, the 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder who represents Punjab, brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batsman. He was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre-season this year. "Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," said Mumbai Indians in a statement. Apr 16, 2026 05:57 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Players Punjab released Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell , Aaron Hardie, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Sen Apr 16, 2026 05:55 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Players released by Mumbai Satyanarayana Raju, KL Shrijeet, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman , Bevon Jacobs, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar Apr 16, 2026 05:48 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Players Punjab retained ahead of the auctions Arshdeep Singh , Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis , Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer , Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal . Apr 16, 2026 05:42 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Players Mumbai retained ahead of auction AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya , Jasprit Bumrah , Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav , Tilak Varma, Trent Boult , Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur (traded in from LSG ), Sherfane Rutherford (traded in from GT ), Mayank Markande (traded in from KKR ) Apr 16, 2026 05:39 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Players Punjab signed in the auction Cooper Connolly (Rs 3 crore), Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 4.40 crore), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakhs) Apr 16, 2026 05:31 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Players Mumbai signed in the auction Quinton de Kock (Rs 1 crore), Danish Malewar (Rs 30 lakhs), Mohammad Izhar (Rs 30 lakhs), Atharva Ankolekar (Rs 30 lakhs), Mayank Rawat (Rs 30 lakhs) Apr 16, 2026 05:15 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Check out the points table Apr 16, 2026 05:09 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Punjab Kings' upcoming fixtures Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to host games on April 19, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants April 28, 2026- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh to host games on May 11, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals May 14, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians May 16, 2026 – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings’ away games April 25, 2026- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi May 3, 2026- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 6, 2026- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 23, 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 16, 2026 05:03 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Mumbai's upcoming fixtures Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on April 20 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 23 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on April 29 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai on May 2 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on May 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Raipur on May 10 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala on May 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on May 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on May 24 Apr 16, 2026 04:47 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: The tournament so far March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: RCB won by 6 wickets March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI won by 6 wickets March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: RR won by 8 wickets March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: PBKS won by 3 wickets April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: DC won by 6 wickets April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH won by 65 runs April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: PBKS won by 5 wickets April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: DC won by 6 wickets April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 6 runs April 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG won by 5 wickets April 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: RCB won by 43 runs April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: No result April 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: RR won by 27 runs April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 1 run April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG won by 3 wickets April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RR won by 6 wickets April 11: Punjab kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: PBKS won by 6 wickets April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK won by 23 runs April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 7 wickets April 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB won by 18 runs April 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH won by 57 runs April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK won by 32 runs April 15: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants: RCB won by 5 wickets Apr 16, 2026 04:38 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: Form Guide Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI won by 6 wickets Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: DC won by 6 wickets Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 27 runs Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB won by 18 runs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: PBKS won by 3 wickets Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: PBKS won by 5 wickets Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match abandoned Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: PBKS won by 6 wickets Apr 16, 2026 04:30 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Check out the full squads Punjab Kings : Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult , Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar Apr 16, 2026 04:24 PM IST MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Playing 11: All Eyes on Rohit Sharma Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma batted in the nets and went through a light fitness drill 24 hours before their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings, offering encouraging signs about his availability. Sharma was first involved in jogging drills before padding up for throwdowns, that lasted around 15-20 minutes, indicating that he could be in contention for Thursday’s match. The right-hander had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19. The franchise had earlier said that the medical team was assessing him and that an official update would follow. “The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available,” MI said in a statement. Apr 16, 2026 04:19 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Head to Head Matches Played: 34 MI won: 17 PBKS Won: 17 Apr 16, 2026 04:03 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Predicted XI MI Probable XII: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav , Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya , Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer , Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis , Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh , Yuzvendra Chahal Apr 16, 2026 03:47 PM IST IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11: Contrasting fortunes In a game of contrasting fortunes, Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions Mumbai are at almost as close to the bottom of the standings as Punjab are to the top. Mumbai are in ninth spot coming into the game having won just once in four games. Meanwhile, Punjab are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 with three wins from four games with a game being washed out.