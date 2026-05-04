MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Rohit Sharma return for Mumbai vs Lucknow at Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The two bottom-placed teams will lock horns on Monday as Mumbai Indians who are 9th in the table and 10th Lucknow Super Giants look to keep a flicker of play-offs chance alive. Mumbai’s recent loss against CSK have all but ended their play-offs hopes but they are still mathematically alive while LSG will be hoping to win all their remaining games and then look at other fixtures to go in their favour.

Coming to the team news, Mumbai Indians still haven’t given any clarity on the return of Rohit Sharma who has yet to play a single match after injuring his hamstring around 3 weeks ago. In case he returns, he’ll slot in at the top while Krish Bharat likely to sit out with Will Jacks moving to No.3.