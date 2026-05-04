MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Rohit Sharma return for Mumbai vs Lucknow at Wankhede?

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Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The two bottom-placed teams will lock horns on Monday as Mumbai Indians who are 9th in the table and 10th Lucknow Super Giants look to keep a flicker of play-offs chance alive. Mumbai’s recent loss against CSK have all but ended their play-offs hopes but they are still mathematically alive while LSG will be hoping to win all their remaining games and then look at other fixtures to go in their favour.
Coming to the team news, Mumbai Indians still haven’t given any clarity on the return of Rohit Sharma who has yet to play a single match after injuring his hamstring around 3 weeks ago. In case he returns, he’ll slot in at the top while Krish Bharat likely to sit out with Will Jacks moving to No.3.
LSG, meanwhile, have Josh Inglis available and if he is fit enough, they’ll have no qualms in sending the misfiring Nicholas Pooran to the bench and slot in the Australian to shore up their shaky batting lineup.
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Krish Bharat, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Corbin Bosch.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.