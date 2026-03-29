MI vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rohit Sharma play as impact sub for Mumbai Indians; Who will replace Harshit Rana for Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in game 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The hosts have not won their first game since 2013, but if there is a side they will fancy to break the curse, it will be KKR.

Mumbai finished third last season, and if not a maverick innings from Shreyas Iyer in the qualifier two, the five-time champion looked hot favourites to make it six. Unlike the other teams in the tournament, Mumbai has been the least affected team this time and looks pretty solid to win the title like they did last time.