MI vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rohit Sharma play as impact sub for Mumbai Indians; Who will replace Harshit Rana for Kolkata Knight Riders

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IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in game 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The hosts have not won their first game since 2013, but if there is a side they will fancy to break the curse, it will be KKR.
Mumbai finished third last season, and if not a maverick innings from Shreyas Iyer in the qualifier two, the five-time champion looked hot favourites to make it six. Unlike the other teams in the tournament, Mumbai has been the least affected team this time and looks pretty solid to win the title like they did last time.
As per Kolkata, the injury to Harshit Rana leaves them inexperienced in the bowling attack. Although Navdeep Saini has his strengths, he has not been a consistent starter in the IPL recently. The batting, on the other hand, has some seriously talented players, but how the management and skipper Rahane will arrange it will decide the output that the fire-power oppositions are going to see.
MI predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult
KKR predicted XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy
Mumbai Indians Squad:AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.