MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Mumbai look to break first-match curse

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: They may be one of two most succesfull teams in the history of the league and may have shown signs of a revival last season. But what has remained a constant for the Mumbai Indians through all their highs and lows is them generally getting off to poor starts, and particularly losing their opening matches of every season since 2012. Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that they can have that little piece of supernatural phenomenon on their side as they face an upbeat MI at their home stadium.
KKR have got question marks at multiple places throughout their lineup whereas MI seem to be a pretty well set side at least on paper. With Harshit Rana out injured, KKR have an inexperienced fast bowling battery to go with their superstar spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. The batting, on the other hand, has some seriously talented players, but how the management and captain Ajinkya Rahane will arrange it will decide the output that the fire-power oppositions are going to see.
SQUADS:
Mumbai Indians Squad: AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani.
IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians end title drought? Captain Hardik Pandya sure has the squad to deliver
For a franchise that measures success in trophies, the gap since winning the IPL last in 2020 has stretched longer than the Mumbai Indians would have liked. In those years, they have often looked like a side in transition – searching for identity, juggling combinations, and at times carrying imbalance.
As they head into their IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, this version of MI feels different. Not louder or more glamorous, but more complete. And that might be exactly what Hardik Pandya needs to lead the side towards ending a five-season drought. READ MORE
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