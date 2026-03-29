MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Mumbai look to break first-match curse

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR LIVE: Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians will be hoping to win their opening match of the season for the first time since 2011. (Mumbai Indians Photo)

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: They may be one of two most succesfull teams in the history of the league and may have shown signs of a revival last season. But what has remained a constant for the Mumbai Indians through all their highs and lows is them generally getting off to poor starts, and particularly losing their opening matches of every season since 2012. Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that they can have that little piece of supernatural phenomenon on their side as they face an upbeat MI at their home stadium.

KKR have got question marks at multiple places throughout their lineup whereas MI seem to be a pretty well set side at least on paper. With Harshit Rana out injured, KKR have an inexperienced fast bowling battery to go with their superstar spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. The batting, on the other hand, has some seriously talented players, but how the management and captain Ajinkya Rahane will arrange it will decide the output that the fire-power oppositions are going to see.

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