MI vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Will coin favour Hardik or Ruturaj at Wankhede?

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Update, Indian Premier League (IPL 2026): Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
FOLLOW LIVE | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026
MI and CSK have met 39 times in IPL up until now, where the team in Blue have won 21 times, whereas the Men in Yellow have won on 18 occasions.
TOSS: Scheduled for 7 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians held a respectable home record at the Wankhede last season, winning five of their seven games at the venue. The coin flip came in handy in four of the seven matches, of which they recorded three wins in successful chases.
Tosses won at home: 4/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 3/4; Bat 1st: – ; Bat 2nd: 3/4
Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 2/3; Bat 1st: 2/3; Bat 2nd: –
CSK were among the poorest travelling teams last season even as the coin flip favoured them in four of the eight matches. While they won two of the four games where they had away from home, CSK eventually finished at the bottom of the standings in the season.
Tosses won away from home: 4/8
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 1/3
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Gurjapneet Singh.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hardik Pandya (c) Rohit Sharma, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.