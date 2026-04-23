MI vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Will coin favour Hardik or Ruturaj at Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Update, Indian Premier League (IPL 2026): Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026

MI and CSK have met 39 times in IPL up until now, where the team in Blue have won 21 times, whereas the Men in Yellow have won on 18 occasions.

MI vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium

TOSS: Scheduled for 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK Toss results over the year in IPL

Matches played

MI: 39 | CSK: 39

Matches won

MI: 21 | CSK: 18

Tosses won

MI: 20 | CSK: 19

Elected to bat

MI: 8 | CSK: 6

Elected to field

MI: 12 | CSK: 13

Won toss and match

MI: 14 | CSK: 12

Toss won, batting first, match won

MI: 5 | CSK: 4

Toss won, bowling first, match won

MI: 9 | CSK: 8

Highest total

MI: 219 | CSK: 218

Lowest total

MI: 103 | CSK: 79

MI at home in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians held a respectable home record at the Wankhede last season, winning five of their seven games at the venue. The coin flip came in handy in four of the seven matches, of which they recorded three wins in successful chases.