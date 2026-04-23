MI vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026, Playing 11 Updates: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026 MI vs CSK Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Updates: Dubbed the El Clásico of the Indian Premier League, two of the most successful franchises in tournament history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, face each other in IPL 2026 Match No. 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry

MI vs CSK Live Match Scorecard IPL 2026: Follow Here

Both sides have a glorious history, having won the title five times each while also being fierce rivals in the tournament. The high-octane clash could be one of the last times Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni share the field together.

MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026: Check Here

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Ironically, both teams are languishing near the bottom of the points table with equal wins from equal games. Both MI and CSK have two wins in six matches in IPL 2026. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai sit in seventh place with a +0.067 net run rate, while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are eighth among ten teams with a -0.780 NRR.

MI lead CSK in head-to-head encounters, having won 21 of the 39 matches played between the two sides in IPL. CSK have emerged victorious 18 times.

MI vs CSK Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hardik Pandya (c) Rohit Sharma, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.

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Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 04:35 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: What did CSK coach Eric Simmons say ahead of game "You have to look at the game all the time with a sense of understanding of what's happened. Mumbai were in trouble. The gentleman (Tilak Varma) who just left played an incredible knock. And that turns the game around. The T20 game is often about someone doing something particularly special in a moment. A great performance is just around the corner with the kind of quality in these two teams. We don't get too caught up in the fact that we've come off a loss and that they've come off a win. It starts again tomorrow, and that's what we'll focus on. But one performance in this format, with the quality of the players we have, can make all the difference." Apr 23, 2026 04:24 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: What did Tilak Varma say ahead of game "It's just another game - only the name changes. Cricket remains the same. A bad ball is still a bad ball, and there will always be scoring opportunities. The name Chennai Super Kings may make it feel like a big game, but as a cricketer, once you gain experience, you learn to put aside the noise and focus on the contest between bat and ball. That's something I've always done since childhood - look ahead, assess the situation and the demands of the game, and respond accordingly. In the end, batting comes down to a few simple elements." Apr 23, 2026 04:18 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MI probable XII Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar. Apr 23, 2026 04:06 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK probable XII Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Gurjapneet Singh. Apr 23, 2026 03:55 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Welcome! Welcome back to The Indian Express' continued coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. Match No. 33 will see two of the most successful sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Having won 21 out of the 39 head-to-head games against CSK, MI hold the upper hand in the rivalry. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the game.