MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: MS Dhoni’s return the highlight in blockbuster clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most succesfull teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and matches between them remain arguably the most anticipated ones in the league. However, the two sides meet each other on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in not the best of shapes. MI ended a run of four consecutive defeats by handing Gujarat Titans a 99-run thrashing in their last match, at the end of which captain Hardik Pandya emphatically claimed that this was the game they needed to kick on with the season. CSK had two consecutive victories after three losses on the trot. But they lost their last match to SRH by 10 runs.

The highlight going into this game is surely MS Dhoni’s return. The 44-year-old former captain returning to the CSK playing eleven has been met with some fairly mixed reactions, with fans wondering just how effective he can be any more and if it still makes sense to have him keeping wickets ahead of Sanju Samson. However, expect the Wankhede Stadium to be a cauldron of noise if and when Dhoni walks out, regardless of how fans feel about him playing. MI vs CSK Predicted XIIs: MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar. CSK: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Gurjapneet Singh. MI vs CSK Squads: Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes