IPL 2026 MI vs CSK LIVE Score, Playing 11 Updates: Will MS Dhoni return for Chennai Super Kings

Tilak Verma of Mumbai Indians celebrates the after scoring a hundred during Match 30 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, on April 20, 2026. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 MI vs CSK Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Updates: Dubbed the El Clásico of the Indian Premier League, two of the most successful franchises in tournament history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, face each other in IPL 2026 Match No. 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry. Both sides have a glorious history, having won the title five times each while also being fierce rivals in the tournament. The high-octane clash could be one of the last times Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni share the field together.

MI vs CSK IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: watch Here

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Ironically, both teams are languishing near the bottom of the points table with equal wins from equal games. Both MI and CSK have two wins in six matches in IPL 2026. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai sit in seventh place with a +0.067 net run rate, while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are eighth among ten teams with a -0.780 NRR.

MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026: Check Here

MI lead CSK in head-to-head encounters, having won 21 of the 39 matches played between the two sides in IPL. CSK have emerged victorious 18 times.

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Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 05:26 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Sanjay Manjrekar on CSK vs MI clash “CSK and Mumbai Indians are slightly guilty of being emotionally connected and invested in the big-name, big-brand players a bit too much,” said Manjrekar on SportStar. “CSK even more so with Dhoni. This means that you’re not getting people who are in their prime. It’s like living in the past a little bit. It’s just about getting guys who are in their prime in T20 cricket. It’s such a modern-day format, so it’s best to be current with everything that you do with your team.” Apr 23, 2026 05:15 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Will Jacks update Mumbai Indians received a big boost ahead of their clash against CSK, as all-rounder Will Jacks linked up with the squad. The Englishman practiced with the team on Tuesday, raising hopes of possibly featuring in Thursday’s match. Apr 23, 2026 05:06 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni update Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s chances of playing his first match in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on Thursday moved closer after the 44-year-old had his first wicketkeeping session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The session lasted nearly 40 minutes when two batsmen – Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel – were batting with the former captain behind the stumps. Observers, who have been witnesses to multiple training sessions, felt that this was the first time they had seen the Jharakhand cricketer undergo wicketkeeping drills behind the nets. Apr 23, 2026 04:57 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Madhwal's record Madhwal who joined the 5-time champions at a fee of Rs 30 lakh, has previously plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2024 before joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2025. He has played 17 IPL matches and has taken 23 wickets. The 32-year-old also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants . Apr 23, 2026 04:46 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Injury replacement “Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury,” the IPL said in a release. Apr 23, 2026 04:35 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: What did CSK coach Eric Simmons say ahead of game "You have to look at the game all the time with a sense of understanding of what's happened. Mumbai were in trouble. The gentleman (Tilak Varma) who just left played an incredible knock. And that turns the game around. The T20 game is often about someone doing something particularly special in a moment. A great performance is just around the corner with the kind of quality in these two teams. We don't get too caught up in the fact that we've come off a loss and that they've come off a win. It starts again tomorrow, and that's what we'll focus on. But one performance in this format, with the quality of the players we have, can make all the difference." Apr 23, 2026 04:24 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: What did Tilak Varma say ahead of game "It's just another game - only the name changes. Cricket remains the same. A bad ball is still a bad ball, and there will always be scoring opportunities. The name Chennai Super Kings may make it feel like a big game, but as a cricketer, once you gain experience, you learn to put aside the noise and focus on the contest between bat and ball. That's something I've always done since childhood - look ahead, assess the situation and the demands of the game, and respond accordingly. In the end, batting comes down to a few simple elements." Apr 23, 2026 04:18 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MI probable XII Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar. Apr 23, 2026 04:06 PM IST MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK probable XII Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Gurjapneet Singh. Apr 23, 2026 03:55 PM IST IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Welcome! Welcome back to The Indian Express' continued coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. Match No. 33 will see two of the most successful sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Having won 21 out of the 39 head-to-head games against CSK, MI hold the upper hand in the rivalry. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the game.