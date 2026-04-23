MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Most Run Getter, Top Wicket Taker, Toss Record – All You Need to Know

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches: MI lead 21-19 in 39 matches against CSK in IPL.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 05:31 PM IST
IPL | MI vs CSK head to head: Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)MI vs CSK head to head: Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)
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MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2026: Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match No. 33. Being two of the most successful teams of IPL, both teams have won five titles each.

FOLLOW LIVE | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026

However, in IPL 2026, both sides have had a poor start. MI and CSK have two wins from six games each. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai are seventh on the points table with a +0.067 net run rate. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are eighth with -0.780. This could also be one of the last times Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni share the field.

MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026: Check Here

MI have beaten CSK 21 times in 39 IPL matches. Chennai have won 18. Mumbai have a better average score of 158.18 compared to CSK’s 156.15. When they win the toss and bowl first, MI have won nine times. CSK have done it eight times.

MI vs CSK head-to-head record in IPL

  • Matches played
  • MI: 39 | CSK: 39
  • Matches won
  • MI: 21 | CSK: 18
  • Tosses won
  • MI: 20 | CSK: 19
  • Elected to bat
  • MI: 8 | CSK: 6
  • Elected to field
  • MI: 12 | CSK: 13
  • Won toss and match
  • MI: 14 | CSK: 12
  • Toss won, batting first, match won
  • MI: 5 | CSK: 4
  • Toss won, bowling first, match won
  • MI: 9 | CSK: 8
  • Highest total
  • MI: 219 | CSK: 218
  • Lowest total
  • MI: 103 | CSK: 79
  • Average runs
  • MI: 158.18 | CSK: 156.15
  • Average wickets
  • MI: 5.97 | CSK: 6.1

MI vs CSK overall head-to-head record (includes CLT20)

Matches played: 41

Mumbai Indians wins: 22

Chennai Super Kings wins: 19

NR: 0

Tie: 0

Highest run scorers in MI vs CSK in IPL

Player Runs Average Strike-rate HS
Rohit Sharma (MI) 913 33.81 133.87 105*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 736 36.8 137.05 63*
Suresh Raina (CSK) 736 28.3 140.19 83*
Ambati Rayudu (CSK/MI) 664 25.53 126.71 72*
Kieron Pollard (MI) 636 35.33 169.6 87*

Highest wicket takers in MI vs CSK in IPL

Player Wickets Average Economy rate BBI
Dwayne Bravo (MI/CSK) 37 20.51 8.2 4/42
Lasith Malinga (MI) 37 17.59 7.27 5/32
Harbhajan Singh (MI/CSK) 26 25.5 6.57 5/18
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 23 30.43 8.53 3/20
R. Ashwin (CSK) 15 32.06 6.77 3/30

MI vs CSK Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hardik Pandya (c) Rohit Sharma, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.

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