MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Most Run Getter, Top Wicket Taker, Toss Record – All You Need to Know

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MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2026: Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match No. 33. Being two of the most successful teams of IPL, both teams have won five titles each.
FOLLOW LIVE | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026
However, in IPL 2026, both sides have had a poor start. MI and CSK have two wins from six games each. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai are seventh on the points table with a +0.067 net run rate. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are eighth with -0.780. This could also be one of the last times Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni share the field.
MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026: Check Here
MI have beaten CSK 21 times in 39 IPL matches. Chennai have won 18. Mumbai have a better average score of 158.18 compared to CSK’s 156.15. When they win the toss and bowl first, MI have won nine times. CSK have done it eight times.
Matches played: 41
Mumbai Indians wins: 22
Chennai Super Kings wins: 19
NR: 0
Tie: 0
|Player
|Runs
|Average
|Strike-rate
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|913
|33.81
|133.87
|105*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|736
|36.8
|137.05
|63*
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|736
|28.3
|140.19
|83*
|Ambati Rayudu (CSK/MI)
|664
|25.53
|126.71
|72*
|Kieron Pollard (MI)
|636
|35.33
|169.6
|87*
|Player
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy rate
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (MI/CSK)
|37
|20.51
|8.2
|4/42
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|37
|17.59
|7.27
|5/32
|Harbhajan Singh (MI/CSK)
|26
|25.5
|6.57
|5/18
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|23
|30.43
|8.53
|3/20
|R. Ashwin (CSK)
|15
|32.06
|6.77
|3/30
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hardik Pandya (c) Rohit Sharma, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.