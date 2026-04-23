MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Most Run Getter, Top Wicket Taker, Toss Record – All You Need to Know

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2026: Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match No. 33. Being two of the most successful teams of IPL, both teams have won five titles each.

FOLLOW LIVE | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2026

However, in IPL 2026, both sides have had a poor start. MI and CSK have two wins from six games each. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai are seventh on the points table with a +0.067 net run rate. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai are eighth with -0.780. This could also be one of the last times Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni share the field.